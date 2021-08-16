Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells 9,780 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SHW traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $307.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $307.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.62.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.
The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
