Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 16,351 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UPST traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,542,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $213.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

