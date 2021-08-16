Insider Selling: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 79,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Virtu Financial by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,937 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

