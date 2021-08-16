Insider Selling: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells 175 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00.

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.88. 23,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,789. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $316.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

