Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IINN opened at $3.92 on Monday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.