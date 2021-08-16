Insula (ISLA) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Insula has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $751,376.07 and $266.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00338347 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.93 or 0.00988954 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

