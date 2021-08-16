Insula Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Insula has a market cap of $723,117.65 and approximately $256.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00325335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00918551 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

