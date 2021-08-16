Insured Finance Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $163,208.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,080,075 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

