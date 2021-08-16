Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 397,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

