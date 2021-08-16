Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.