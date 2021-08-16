International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,868 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

