International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Tomkins now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

IFF stock opened at $156.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 345,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,549,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.