International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $76.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.01 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $299.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in International Seaways by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW opened at $16.02 on Monday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

