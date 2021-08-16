Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $8.49 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.49 billion and $576.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.18 or 0.06872414 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,150,138 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.