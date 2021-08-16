Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 405,726 shares.The stock last traded at $27.59 and had previously closed at $27.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $918.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

