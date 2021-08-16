Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

