Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.95 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.59 ($3.05).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

