Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

