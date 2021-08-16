Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,094,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PLW opened at $37.05 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.