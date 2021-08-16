Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 3,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.