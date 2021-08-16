Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 295,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

