Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 6.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA BSJQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

