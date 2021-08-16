Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 370.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 20.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

