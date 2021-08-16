Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.26% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

PEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 4,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

