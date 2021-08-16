Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,310. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

