Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.