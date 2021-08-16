Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,333.2% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 85,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.63. 1,504,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

