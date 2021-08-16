Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,735,000.

BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

