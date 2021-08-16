Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 16th (CCNE, CDEVY, CEVA, CHEK, CHRS, CLSD, CPYYY, CRCT, CYCC, DAR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 16th:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

