Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (ATVI, AXS, BGNE, BLND, COR, DLN, EYEG, IHG, QQ, SPX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $407.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $136.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

