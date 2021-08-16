Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA):

8/11/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

8/10/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

6/25/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

6/23/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRNA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 81,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

