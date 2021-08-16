Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

WPP (LON: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/16/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 835 ($10.91).

WPP stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 990.20 ($12.94). 1,814,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 974.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

