Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Constellation Software (CNSWF)

8/9/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,650.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,539.50. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

