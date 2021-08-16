Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GoDaddy (GDDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

8/6/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. New product introductions including GoDaddy Payments, GoDaddy Studios and Job Postings function remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Further, it is benefiting from growing partnerships. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain a concern. Further, mounting expenses are headwinds. Additionally, the company’s heavy debt burden remains a risk.”

8/5/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

8/5/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

7/19/2021 – GoDaddy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,238. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

