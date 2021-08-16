Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/14/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 8/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 7/8/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
RXT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 95,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
