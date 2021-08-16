Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

8/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

7/8/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

RXT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 95,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

