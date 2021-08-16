Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 16th (ABSI, ADP, ALIT, AMH, BTAI, DCBO, DPZ, KSHB, RYAN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 16th:

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $215.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). Wells Fargo & Company issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

