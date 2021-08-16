Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cybin (CLXPF)

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Cybin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Cybin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. "

7/26/2021 – Cybin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Cybin is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cybin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cybin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Cybin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Cybin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Cybin is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Cybin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$15.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLXPF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 760,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. Cybin Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

