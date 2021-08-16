Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK):

8/5/2021 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

7/29/2021 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

7/28/2021 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

7/22/2021 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.27 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 247,259 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 155,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

