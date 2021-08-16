Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/10/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/6/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/26/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/20/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/13/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

6/24/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

