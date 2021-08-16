Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) in the last few weeks:
8/12/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. "
8/10/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
8/3/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
7/26/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/20/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
7/13/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 6/24/2021 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
