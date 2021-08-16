Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.19. 164,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

