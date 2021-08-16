Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.39. 3,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.59 and a fifty-two week high of $205.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

