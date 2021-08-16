Investors Research Corp Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $507,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. 1,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

