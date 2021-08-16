Investors Research Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.32. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

