Investors Research Corp Has $2.04 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 671.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,395. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50.

