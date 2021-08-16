Investors Research Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,057. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

