Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.