Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $52.19. 12,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

