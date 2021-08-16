Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.