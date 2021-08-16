Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.62

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 67222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

