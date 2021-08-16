Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.01 Million

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $495.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.38 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

